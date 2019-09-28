|
|
Charles J. Bensfield ("Chuck") passed on September 16, 2019 at age 89. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather, companion, partner, friend, and mentor to many, he is survived by three daughters: Marilyn (Jerry), Darlene (Jim), and Katy (David). Proud grandpa to James-Charles, Doug, Chuck, and Mary-Rose (Thomas), and as of August, 2019, great-grandfather to Eli.
Born and raised in Chicago, Bensfield began his career as a union printer at the Chicago Sun-Times at the age of 19. Shortly thereafter, he entered the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953, during which time he was promoted to Sergeant in just 18 months. After returning home, he studied Music in college, learning guitar and pursuing his lifelong joy of voice. The then toured as a member of the brand "The Little Dickens:" famously booked years in advance.
Bensfield would later become co-founder of Profile Personnel, a recruitment and employment agency prominent in the 70's and early 80's during an era of employment activism for women and minorities. Profile led recruitment efforts for Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baxter Labs, and numerous Fortune 500 and other prominent Chicago-area businesses.
Bensfield was a lifelong Chicagoan until moving to Tennessee in his later years. Military funeral services will be held in Chattanooga, TN on October 4th, 2019; private remembrance for family and friends to follow in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to s at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019