Charles J. "Chuck" Budreck Jr., age 95, of McHenry, at rest Dec. 8, 2019. U.S. Army veteran, WWII, 26th Infantry Division (326th Regiment) General Patton's 3rd Army, badly wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. Recipient of Purple Heart. Beloved husband of the late Mary Alice Budreck nee Galvin (10/6/2013). Loving father of Cynthia (Joel) Brumlik, Michael (Rosie) Budreck, Joseph (Jeannine) Budreck, Linda (Tim) Harthan, Tom (Elizabeth) Budreck and the late Charles G. Budreck (2002). Fond brother of Julie (late Richard) Luehrsen and Bernard (late Mary Jane) Budreck; cherished grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 11. Resting at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation Monday, Dec. 16th, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and visitation resumes Tuesday, Dec. 17th, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, Dec. 17th 11 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington St., McHenry with military honors to follow at St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery, McHenry. In lieu of flowers, memorials to McHenry VFW Post 4600 for local service vets in need, or to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation. INFO: 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019