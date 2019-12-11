Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3500 W. Washington St.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Budreck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Budreck Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Budreck Jr. Obituary
Charles J. "Chuck" Budreck Jr., age 95, of McHenry, at rest Dec. 8, 2019. U.S. Army veteran, WWII, 26th Infantry Division (326th Regiment) General Patton's 3rd Army, badly wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. Recipient of Purple Heart. Beloved husband of the late Mary Alice Budreck nee Galvin (10/6/2013). Loving father of Cynthia (Joel) Brumlik, Michael (Rosie) Budreck, Joseph (Jeannine) Budreck, Linda (Tim) Harthan, Tom (Elizabeth) Budreck and the late Charles G. Budreck (2002). Fond brother of Julie (late Richard) Luehrsen and Bernard (late Mary Jane) Budreck; cherished grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 11. Resting at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation Monday, Dec. 16th, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and visitation resumes Tuesday, Dec. 17th, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, Dec. 17th 11 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington St., McHenry with military honors to follow at St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery, McHenry. In lieu of flowers, memorials to McHenry VFW Post 4600 for local service vets in need, or to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation. INFO: 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -