Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church

Charles J. Korpics


1930 - 2020
Charles J. Korpics Obituary
Beloved husband of 63 years to Joan Korpics (nee Thomiszer). Devoted father of Mike (Kathy) Korpics, Cathy (Charlie) Schoen, Carol (Bill) Wittenberg, John (Dawn) Korpics, and Joanie (Mike) D'Astice. Proud grandfather of John, Brian, Jackie, Mark, Ben, Tom, Jim, Jake, Kate, Mary, Anna, Charlie, Cay, Luke, Jessica, Daniel, David, Christina, Amanda, and Sarah.

Adored great grandfather of Alex, Ellie, Will, Mae, Dylan, Addie, and Charlie. Loving brother of Maryann (the late Ray) Janisch, and the late Frank (the late Denise) Korpics. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 11:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities of Chicago 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654, would be greatly appreciated. sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
