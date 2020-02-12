|
Beloved husband of 63 years to Joan Korpics (nee Thomiszer). Devoted father of Mike (Kathy) Korpics, Cathy (Charlie) Schoen, Carol (Bill) Wittenberg, John (Dawn) Korpics, and Joanie (Mike) D'Astice. Proud grandfather of John, Brian, Jackie, Mark, Ben, Tom, Jim, Jake, Kate, Mary, Anna, Charlie, Cay, Luke, Jessica, Daniel, David, Christina, Amanda, and Sarah.
Adored great grandfather of Alex, Ellie, Will, Mae, Dylan, Addie, and Charlie. Loving brother of Maryann (the late Ray) Janisch, and the late Frank (the late Denise) Korpics. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 11:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities of Chicago 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654, would be greatly appreciated. sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020