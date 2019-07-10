|
Charles J. Marquett, age 70; beloved husband of the late Rita M. Marquett, nee Malinowski; loving father of Dr. Renee Marquett (Chris Motola) and Scott (the late Kansas) Marquett; cherished grandfather of Alexander and Christopher Marquett and step-grandfather of Devon and Alex Motola; dear son of the late Mary and Howard Marquett; dear brother of Sandra Chmielewski, Rosemary Crofton and the late Frank Marquett, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 11th, from 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Friday, July 12th, 9:15AM from Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk So. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Scholastica Church, Mass 10:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019