|
|
Charles J. Masters, age 70. Beloved husband of Roselle Impe. Loving father of Ben Masters. Dear brother of Susan Mastrofsky. Accomplished attorney, award winning author, WWII historian, and international speaker. Member and officer of the Society of Midland Authors. Memorial service Sunday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020