|
|
Charles J. "Chuck" McCann, 88. Husband of Rita (nèe Gorman) for 58 years. Father of 6 and George. Grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 12 ½. Brother of 5. Chuck was a former teacher, naturalist, artist, author, and one truly unique and unforgettable character. Mem. Mass 10am Thurs., Mar. 28, 2109 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 135 South Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL 60046. Mem. Visitation from 4-8pm Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment is private. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com. In lieu donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital at .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019