|
|
Charles J. McCarthy. age 89; native of Bantry County Cork, Ireland; beloved husband of 59 years of Mary, nee Lowery; loving father of Maureen (James) Kowols and John (Marjorie); devoted grandfather of John, Erik and Kathryn; dear brother of the late Eileen Morrisore, Maura Coughlan, Michael, John and Patrick; fond uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, 8:30-10:30 A.M. at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect. Prayers at 10:30 A.M. to St. Emily Church for mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Member of Operating Engineers Union Local 150. 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019