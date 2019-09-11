|
Charles J. "Chuck" Prochaska III, age 59, beloved husband of Mona nee Gilbert; loving father of Charles IV (Alison) Prochaska and Cara (Alex) Weinberg; devoted grandfather of Eleanor and Charles V. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please preform a random kind of kindness in Chucks memory. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019