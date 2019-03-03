|
|
C. Jack Remien, Jr. died on Feb. 22, 2019, in Plymouth, MN, leaving his beloved wife, Eunice and two step-children Pam Laventure and Mark Haagensen. Jack was born in Chicago on Sept. 1, 1942, the son of C. Jack and Charlotte Connery Remien. He is survived by his sister Carol Hunsicker (Larry), his step-brother Patrick McNulty (Betsy Collins), and Marguerite Cleary McNulty Remien, his cherished step-mother of 55 years. Memorials preferred to Eagle Brook Church-Wayzata Campus Building Campaign (One by One)https://eaglebrookchurch.com/one-by-one/Condolences to:David Lee Funeral HomeWayzata 952-473-5577www.davidleefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019