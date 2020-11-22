1/1
Charles J. Salemi
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" J. Salemi, 96, of Chicago, IL, passed away on November 20, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Home in Bloomingdale. Charles was born June 2, 1924, to the late Catarina and Gerlando Salemi. He served in World War II as a member of the United States Army and was the President of Ebling Electric. He was preceded in death by his son, John. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Marie nee Hender; his two grandchildren, Angela Salemi and Jacqueline Salemi; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation at Bormann Funeral Home, 1600 Chicago Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1101 N 23rd Ave. Melrose Park, IL 60160 at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow with military honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Christ the King Mausoleum, 1400 S Wolf Rd Hillside, IL 60162.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Bormann Funeral Home - Melrose Park
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bormann Funeral Home - Melrose Park
1600 Chicago Avenue
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 344-0714
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved