Charles "Chuck" J. Salemi, 96, of Chicago, IL, passed away on November 20, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Home in Bloomingdale. Charles was born June 2, 1924, to the late Catarina and Gerlando Salemi. He served in World War II as a member of the United States Army and was the President of Ebling Electric. He was preceded in death by his son, John. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Marie nee Hender; his two grandchildren, Angela Salemi and Jacqueline Salemi; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation at Bormann Funeral Home, 1600 Chicago Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1101 N 23rd Ave. Melrose Park, IL 60160 at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow with military honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Christ the King Mausoleum, 1400 S Wolf Rd Hillside, IL 60162.





