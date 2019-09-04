|
Charles J. 'Charlie' Schreck, age 60, beloved son of Mary J. (nee Benevelli) and the late Joseph C. Schreck; loving brother of Joyce Schissler and Christine (Daniel) Alvarez; dearest uncle of Angelique (Derek) Dotson, Jen Brya, April Godlewski, Nicholas Schissler, Justine Alvarez and Julia Alvarez; caring great uncle of Tori Godlewski. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019