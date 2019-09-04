Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Charles J. 'Charlie' Schreck, age 60, beloved son of Mary J. (nee Benevelli) and the late Joseph C. Schreck; loving brother of Joyce Schissler and Christine (Daniel) Alvarez; dearest uncle of Angelique (Derek) Dotson, Jen Brya, April Godlewski, Nicholas Schissler, Justine Alvarez and Julia Alvarez; caring great uncle of Tori Godlewski. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
