|
|
Charles J. Umbright passed away Dec. 9, 2018 at the age of 88. Charles was born April 30 to John C. and Madeline (Gehring) Umbricht in Chicago. After high school, he served four years in the Navy on the USS Columbus. He received an MBA from Northwestern University and worked as an insurance agent and financial advisor. Charles loved to travel and sharing his adventures with others. He is survived by his ex-wife, four children, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial will be held in April.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019