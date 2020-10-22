Charles James Glasebrook, Jr., 80, of Orland Park, died October 18, 2020. He was born to Charles James Glasebrook Sr. and Lucille (Thorpe) Glasebrook on November 26, 1939 in Chicago. Chuck is survived by his loving partner and best friend of 30 years Ruth Vodicka, four children, Mary Susan, C.J., John and Robert. Loving and proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of two. Anyone who knew Chuck knows he loved, loved, loved the Cubs! Interment will be private.





