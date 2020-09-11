Charles Jeremiah Jacobus, II, October 13, 1927 Chicago, IL – August 24, 2020 Lake Mary, Florida. Charles Jeremiah Jacobus, II died peacefully on August 24, 2020 in his assisted living at Oakmonte Village, Lake Mary, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margaret Woods Jacobus, his children, Charles Jeremiah Jacobus, III, George J Jacobus, Geraldine J Terry, Brenda Coble, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Monica, Patrick, Sarah, Samantha, Maxine, Julian, Jaeseop, Charlotte, and Wallace. Charles was a Northwestern educated engineer, responsible for among other things the design of the Clark Equipment Michigan product line, design and sales of Waukesha Engine based total energy solutions, founding of Charles Equipment Company originally in Elmhurst, IL, and Capacity of Longview, TX, makers of the Yard Jockey truck. As a father he was always supportive of his children and was preceded in his passing by his first wife, Doris C. Jacobus, his youngest daughter, Diane Mary Jacobus, and his grandson, Charles Jeremiah, IV. In his memory please make a contribution to the St. George High School Scholarship Program (www.saintgeorgehs.com/scholarship_program_infodonatio.htm
) or the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
).