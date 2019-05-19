|
Beloved husband of Kerry (nee Conroy); loving father of Stefani and Charlie; devoted son of Marilyn (nee Dominik) and the late Kilian "Bud" ; dear brother of Michael (Carolyn), Nancy, Debra (Erwin) Canciller and Steven (Cynthia); fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 10 a.m. going to St. Benedict Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019