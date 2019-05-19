Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jerger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Jerger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chuck" Jerger Obituary
Beloved husband of Kerry (nee Conroy); loving father of Stefani and Charlie; devoted son of Marilyn (nee Dominik) and the late Kilian "Bud" ; dear brother of Michael (Carolyn), Nancy, Debra (Erwin) Canciller and Steven (Cynthia); fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 10 a.m. going to St. Benedict Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now