Charles Jonaitis
Charles Jonaitis, 78, of Wilmette, September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of David Jonaitis, and Katie (Brian) Lutz. Grandfather of Audrey, Paddy, Danny, and Matthew Lutz. Brother of Fran Sweet, and Janet (John) Kaiser. Visitation Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave. Wilmette, IL 60091. Family and Friends will meet at St. Francis Xavier Church, 900 Linden Ave. Wilmette, IL 60091, for a 10:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020 Mass of the Resurrection. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Info 847-251-8200



Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 20 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472518200
