Charles Jonaitis, 78, of Wilmette, September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of David Jonaitis, and Katie (Brian) Lutz. Grandfather of Audrey, Paddy, Danny, and Matthew Lutz. Brother of Fran Sweet, and Janet (John) Kaiser. Visitation Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave. Wilmette, IL 60091. Family and Friends will meet at St. Francis Xavier Church, 900 Linden Ave. Wilmette, IL 60091, for a 10:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020 Mass of the Resurrection. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Info 847-251-8200