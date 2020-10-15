Charles Joseph (CJ) Fields III, 85, of Lake Forest, IL died at home on October 5, 2020. Son of Charles J. Fields II and Denise F. Brosseau, CJ was born on October 25,1934 in Decatur, IL. CJ is survived by his wife of 61 years, Molly, his sister, Cecile Yeager, his daughters, Elizabeth (Daniel) Bernhart, Allison (Greg) Phillips, and his grandchildren, Jesse, Charlie, and Henry. CJ received his Business degree from Northwestern University where he pledged SAE and had a grand old time. CJ enjoyed tennis back in the day, Ravinia Festival in the summer, and time with his close circle of family and friends. Most of all, he enjoyed going out to dinner with his beautiful wife. Even though he often told his young daughters to "go play in the tollway", they knew he would do anything for them and he will be dearly missed. A private funeral took place at Lake Forest Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of these organizations on behalf of CJ Fields:
Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Court, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Donations can also be made online at giving.nm.org/lfh
or over the phone at (312) 926-2033.
Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida, 2575 Northbrooke Plaza Drive, Building 300 , Suite 301, Naples, Florida 34119. Donations can also be made online at parkinsonassociationswfl.org
or over the phone at (239) 417-3465. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest www.wenbanfh.com
or (847) 234-0022.