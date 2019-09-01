Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Goltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles K. Goltz


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Charles K. Goltz Obituary
Charles K. Goltz, 1928-2019, of Skokie, beloved husband of the late Annette, nee Ferber, father of Sharon (Steven) Rosnick, grandfather of Adam (Becky) Rottner, Ian Rottner, Kimberly Rosnick (Eric Twente), Kelly Rosnick and great grandfather of Aliandra Taylor and Jake Taylor. Chuck is leaving a legacy of a life well lived, filled with love. You are always in our hearts and our thoughts. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014; Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, 1800-708-7644, Service, interment, and shiva have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more