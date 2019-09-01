|
|
Charles K. Goltz, 1928-2019, of Skokie, beloved husband of the late Annette, nee Ferber, father of Sharon (Steven) Rosnick, grandfather of Adam (Becky) Rottner, Ian Rottner, Kimberly Rosnick (Eric Twente), Kelly Rosnick and great grandfather of Aliandra Taylor and Jake Taylor. Chuck is leaving a legacy of a life well lived, filled with love. You are always in our hearts and our thoughts. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014; Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, 1800-708-7644, Service, interment, and shiva have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019