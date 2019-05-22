|
Charles Katsoulis, age 94, US Marine Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of Jean nee Kapetanakis Katsoulis for 66 years. Loving Dad of Peter, Nick and George. Devoted son of the late Nicholas and Stella nee Koules Katsoulis. Survived by his sister-in-law Lee. Preceded in death by his brother, Gus, Sister Georgia ( the late Rich) Costulas, brother John (the late Kay). In loving memory of his angels, Nick, Estelle, Johnny and Tom. Visitation Thursday, May 23 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center, 6471 N Northwest Hwy. Chicago. Family and friends will meet Friday, May 24th at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church 733 S. Ashland Ave. Chicago, IL 60607 for funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Charles' memory, to St. Basil Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos & Associates under the direction of Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center. 773-774-3333
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019