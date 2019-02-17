Home

Charles (Chuck) Kerkorian of the Village of Lakewood, Illinois, at restFebruary 11, 2019. Chuck was born on February 4, 1931. Beloved husband of Betty; devoted father of Dr. Bradford (Irene) Betz; cherished grandfather of Daniel Betz, Dr. Lisa Betz and Michael Betz; loving son of the late Hamparsoon Kerkorian and the late Zaruhe Kerkorian; dear brother of the late Rose (John) Reynolds, the late George Kerkorian, the late Michael Kerkorian, and Harold (Barbara) Kerkorian; and beloved uncle of Harry (Kathy) Reynolds, Robert (Patricia) Kerkorian, Brad (Catherine) Kerkorian, and Jamie (John) Claussen. The memorial service for Charles will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. An online registry is available at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chuck's name to The Armenian EyeCare Project.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
