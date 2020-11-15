1/1
Charles Kirian
Charles Kirian 90, of Lyons, IL passed peacefully at home on Nov. 9, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer. Loving son of the late Charles and Late Minnie Kirian and the younger of 2 siblings. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elizabeth. He was a loving father to Judith Zukas and Charles (Peggy) Kirian; cherished grandfather to Amy Zukas, Stephen (Molly) Zukas, Danielle Kirian and Chris (Mariah) Kirian; great-grandfather to Brianna, Zachary and Charlie Zukas; and brother to the late Arlene Kirian.

Charles was a friend and fishing buddy to many and will be missed by all. Charles will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Services are private and a public memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home (708) 442-8500 or visit www.woodlawnchicago.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
Chuck I will miss our neighborly talks, and fishing stories. Our vegetable growing wars as well. You were a great neighbor. Rest well my friend. My family will miss you.
Dennis and Rebecca Crone & kids
Neighbor
