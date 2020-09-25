Edward Charles Knapp, age 66 of Glen Ellyn was born in Chicago on October, 15th 1953. Dear son of the late Edward and Lillian Knapp; beloved husband of Karen; loving father of Nora (Justin) and Ian; devoted grandfather of Duncan; fond brother of Patricia (Tom) Poleski, Nancy (Larry) Greco, and the late Rosemary (Herb) Heidrich. Graduate of Taft High School, Class of 1971 and Southern Illinois University, Class of 1976.
Funeral service and interment Private. For info: www.knollcrest.net
or 630-932-1500.