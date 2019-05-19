Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Charles L. "Chuck" Fisher

Charles L. "Chuck" Fisher Obituary
Charles "Chuck" L. Fisher, 89, beloved husband of Sonia nee Spiegel; loving father of Rick, Gary (Holly) and Bob (Tracy); cherished grandfather of Ben, Lisa, Katie, Julie, Matthew, Jared, Kyle and Sarah; great grandfather of Claire, Jack and Sasha; brother of the late Mitch. The owner of Evanston Lumber for many years, Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather; and he loved and was loved by many others, especially Sheryl, Sarah S. and Barbara. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a terrific golf swing. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
