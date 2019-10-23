|
Charles L. Owen, age 86, of Chicago. Lt. Commander, U.S. Navy. Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the Institute of Design, Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), Chicago, where he conducted research and taught until 2010 in the MDes, MDM, and PhD Design graduate programs. Avid shell collector and longtime member of the Chicago Shell Club. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Wrenn; dear brother of Donald B. (Carol J.); loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Family and friends to meet for Graveside Service and Interment, Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m., at Woodland Cemetery, 1700 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL, 60050. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
