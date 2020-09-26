1/1
Charles Lorang
Chuck was born June 17, 1953, in St. Charles, IL to Charles F. and Dale Virginia Lorang (D). Longtime resident of Glen Ellyn, IL. graduating from Glenbard W. H.S. Class 1971. Entered USAF. Chuck worked as a stagehand, working out of Theatrical Stage Employees Union Local #2, he was the Theater Property Department Head until his retirement in 2003 when he moved to Arkansas.

Chuck is survived by his brother, Michael Alan Lorang, Family and many cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Have A Heart Pet Shelter in North Central Arkansas or Stagehands Local 2-Health and Welfare Plan: 216 South Jefferson Street, Suite 400 Chicago, IL 60611.

www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
