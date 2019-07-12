Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ladislaus Church
1976 - 2019
Charles M. Samuel Obituary
Charles M. Samuel, age 42, of Chicago passed away July 8, 2019. Loving son of Normita, nee Mendoza, and the late George; dear friend of Kyla Elliott; fond cousin of Sharon Klauser and Sandra West; dear member of the Mendoza family. Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Prayers at the funeral home Monday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Ladislaus Church for Mass 10 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials to Gift of Hope appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
