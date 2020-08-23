Charles M. Shea, beloved husband of Mary G. Shea; loving father of Maura A. Shea (James Mavros), Charles M.B. Shea, and Julia Shea (Nathan) Hilmer; proud grandfather of Liselotte Seyberth-Shea, Henry Charles and John Felix Hilmer, died peacefully at home after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He arrived in Chicago in 1966 to begin his career as Regional Counsel for the Comptroller of the Currency. In the following decades, his private practice was in banking law. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. A memorial celebration is planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to: Rush University Movement Disorder Clinic, 1725 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.