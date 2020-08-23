1/1
Charles M. Shea
Charles M. Shea, beloved husband of Mary G. Shea; loving father of Maura A. Shea (James Mavros), Charles M.B. Shea, and Julia Shea (Nathan) Hilmer; proud grandfather of Liselotte Seyberth-Shea, Henry Charles and John Felix Hilmer, died peacefully at home after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He arrived in Chicago in 1966 to begin his career as Regional Counsel for the Comptroller of the Currency. In the following decades, his private practice was in banking law. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. A memorial celebration is planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to: Rush University Movement Disorder Clinic, 1725 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
