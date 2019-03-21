|
|
Charles "Chuck" Maniscalco, age 65, of Winnetka and Chicago, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Aimee Anderson; loving father of Jamey (Stacey) Maniscalco and Ryan (fiancée Jacqueline Fegan) Maniscalco; proud Granddad of Katherine Maniscalco; dear brother of Angela (Robert) Thompson and the late Donna (Bob) Selak. Visitation, Sunday March 24th, 2019, 1:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie IL 60077. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University (https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/about/donate-volunteer/). Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019