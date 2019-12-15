|
|
82 of Winnetka. At peace in Christ Dec. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Iris nee: Betancourt; loving father of Charles Anthony "Tony" and Susan (Eric) Lifvendahl; fond grandfather of Axel, Eric, Peter and Spencer Lifvendahl; dear brother of the late Richard. Visitation Tues., Dec. 17, 2019 9:30 am until mass 11:00 am at SS Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka. Internment and military honors All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities appreciated. For info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019