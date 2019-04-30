|
Charles Max "Chuck" Whitman, 78. Beloved husband of Kay nee Malkmus. Dear brother of the late Irvin Whitman. Chuck was a self-made man who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 4 years. After retiring he then served in the Wisconsin National Guard for 16 years rising to the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a CPA, commodities trader and a Bronze Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. Chuck was known for his cheerful disposition and his infectious smile. He had a passion for nature and enjoyed hiking trails both near and far. Memorials may be made to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019