Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Whitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Max "Chuck" Whitman

Obituary Condolences

Charles Max "Chuck" Whitman Obituary
Charles Max "Chuck" Whitman, 78. Beloved husband of Kay nee Malkmus. Dear brother of the late Irvin Whitman. Chuck was a self-made man who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 4 years. After retiring he then served in the Wisconsin National Guard for 16 years rising to the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a CPA, commodities trader and a Bronze Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. Chuck was known for his cheerful disposition and his infectious smile. He had a passion for nature and enjoyed hiking trails both near and far. Memorials may be made to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now