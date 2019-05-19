Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Charles May
Honorable Charles Monroe May

Honorable Charles Monroe May, Judge of The Circuit Court of Cook County, age 92, of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Julia Chavez May; loving father of Jennifer Lynn (Mark L.) Lund; dear uncle of Horace "Kris" Graves; loyal and loving friend of Katrina Butler. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. (at Old Orchard Road), Skokie, IL 60077Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church,1717 Benson Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 8430 Bryn Mawr Avenue, #800, Chicago, IL 60631 or Fisk University, Office of Institute Advancement, 1000 17th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37208 (please add on memo line Judge May's name) . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
