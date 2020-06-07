Charles Nash Swisher, age 80, of Evanston, died on May 13th of complications due to chronic kidney disease. Beloved husband of Judith Hartnett Swisher (41 years); loving father of Andrew, Laura, and Wayne (Rebecca Reeves Erickson); grandfather of Alex Swisher, Christina Erickson, and Robert Erickson; great grandfather of two; cherished brother of the late Peter N. Swisher (Karen Nell Swisher); devoted brother-in-law of Susan Hartnett Lutz (Fredric Lutz, the late Robert L. Haggerty); loving uncle of Stephanie Swisher and David Haggerty (Emily Zelinka) ; great uncle of two; fond cousin of many; cherished son of George Nash, Margaret Dixon Nash Swisher, and adoptive father Raymond Swisher.



Charles was born in Oxford, England and later became a US naturalized citizen. He traveled back and forth from England to Canada during WWII, ultimately emigrating to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. At the age of fourteen he toured Europe for several months staying with family friends along the way. A lifelong scholar and gifted teacher, he graduated from Harvard College magna cum laude in history and science (1961) and McGill University with a doctorate in medicine (1965). Following an internship and residency in neurology at Montreal Childrens Hospital (1967) where he received the William Osler Medal for a history of medicine essay on Charles Darwin (1966), he was drafted into the United States military; he served honorably between July 1967 & May 1969 including a tour of duty in Vietnam as an Army captain administering medical care to the U.S. troops and to the local villagers of Cam Ranh Bay. A second residency in pediatric neurology was completed at Washington University, St. Louis Mo. and subsequently he earned board certification in the areas of neurology, pediatric neurology and neuro developmental disabilities.



Dr. Swisher practiced academic and clinical medicine primarily within the Chicagoland area until his retirement in 2015; employment included the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (1972-75); Michael Reese Hospital, University of Chicago (1975-1989); Childrens Memorial Hospital (1989-2011) (acting Division Head of Neurology 1989-99) and Lurie Childrens Hospital (2011-2015), Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.



Throughout his career he was honored to have worked with the many patients, families, colleagues, and students whose lives profoundly impacted his own. In 1979 he was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease and, following eighteen months of dialysis, became the grateful recipient of a kidney transplant in 1992 which lasted 28 years.



Charles was an elder of Northminster Presbyterian Church of Evanston where he was a member for over thirty years. He had an extraordinary interest in ideas as related to history and to the needs of others. From the time of his early years until he died, he loved classical music and was an avid supporter of fine arts and theater. He was a true gentleman who will be deeply missed by family, friends, and colleagues.



Services will be held at a later date to be announced.





