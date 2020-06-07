Charles P. "Chuck" Planek, age, 90 of Oak Park will be missed greatly by his wife of nearly 65 years, Joanne (nee Murphy), his six children, Charles (Linda), Kathleen (George), Mary Toohey (Sean), John (Mary), William (Kathleen); Robert (Wendy); nineteen cherished grandchildren, Joannne Barkmeier (Andrew), James Rolff, William (Allyson), Mary Joanne Toohey, Charles, Emily, Elizabeth, Mary Kate, John (Isabel)Tom, Margaret, Kathleen, Annie, William, Ryan, Lilli, Maeve, Robert, Caroline Planek ; five wonderful great-grandchildren Amelia, Charlotte, Susanna, Mae Barkmeier, Conor Planek; his brother Thomas; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was a proud alumnus of DePaul University and Fenwick High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving as an arms instructor. He was a dedicated leader volunteering in his early life as a community leader as President of the West Humboldt Organization. He continued to make a difference in the lives of homeless men and women for many decades by volunteering at the San Jose Obrero Mission in Pilsen. He was an active parishioner at St.Edmund's, serving as past Men's Club President, Lector and Eucharistic Minister. In advancing vocations to the Priesthood, he served as President of the West Suburban Serra Club, and as a member for over 35 years. A mass will be scheduled at a later time to celebrate his life. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Edmund's Church in Oak Park, Maternity BVM School in Chicago or the USA Council of Serra International. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.