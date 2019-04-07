Home

Charles Phineas Schwartz, Jr., of Chicago, aged 91, died March 17 in Palm Beach, FL, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved husband of Susan (Hirsch) Schwartz, loving son of the late Lavinia "Duffy" Schwartz and Charles P. Schwartz, Sr.; devoted father of Alex Schwartz (Jennifer Fleischner) of New York City, Ned Schwartz (Michelle) of Wilmette, IL, Debra Schwartz (Michael Brosilow), of Chicago, and Emily Schwartz Greco (Thomas) of Arlington, VA; dear brother of Polly Hertz and the late Robert A. D. Schwartz; devoted grandfather of eight. Services will be private; memorials may be made to Friends of the Parks, (312) 857-2757.
