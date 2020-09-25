1/1
Charles P. Zapotocky Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles P. Zapotocky, Jr. age 77, of Oak Brook. Vietnam Army Veteran. Beloved uncle of Tony (Mary) Zapotocky and Tim (Colleen) Zapotocky; great uncle of Kevin, Trinity, Teagan, Joey and Sammi; dear son of the late Charles Zapotocky and Antoinette Zapotocky, nee Karlik; brother of the late Anton "Tony" (Joann) Zapotocky; friend of many. Visitation and Services are Private in respect to current times.

A live stream of the Service and Interment & Military Honors can be viewed Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 A.M. at http://www.memorialslive.com/zapotocky Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook.

Chuck graduated from DePaul University and became a lifelong CPA whom never retired as his clients became his friends. Charlie was known as a diehard Cubs fan holding season tickets for decades. He loved to travel to Aruba every year and maintained a train collection traveling the United States feeding his passion of trains. When home you could find Chuck, bowling in many leagues at Eden Lanes or Brookfield Bowl with friends and family for enjoyment as he was a lifelong bowler.

Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 24, 2020
He was a great man, friend, and accountant. We will miss him dearly. John and Paulette
John Todd
Friend
September 24, 2020
Rest in Peace, Zap, a good friend for over forty years and a guy I've worked for for, the last twenty. I'll miss your distinct laugh and our political and baseball discussions, Chuck being a staunch Republican and Cub's fan.
John Rozinsky
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Oh Charlie! How we love you! Always a smile upon seeing you & many laughs!
Someone with such a big heart, humor and intellect is hard to come by! You are remembered for the wit & joy you shared with all. You made the world a happier place - thank you!

Charlie knew our dad from work; their friendship grew for 50+ years. He was “Uncle Charlie” in our house and the source of many great stories throughout the years.
We are thankful he shared in my family’s wedding celebrations in 2019...a better year! My dad passed this May, and I imagine Charlie showed up at the gates with a big smile on his face - my parents elated to see him. God Bless.
Karen Sloan Spiropoulos
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved