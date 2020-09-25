Oh Charlie! How we love you! Always a smile upon seeing you & many laughs!

Someone with such a big heart, humor and intellect is hard to come by! You are remembered for the wit & joy you shared with all. You made the world a happier place - thank you!



Charlie knew our dad from work; their friendship grew for 50+ years. He was “Uncle Charlie” in our house and the source of many great stories throughout the years.

We are thankful he shared in my family’s wedding celebrations in 2019...a better year! My dad passed this May, and I imagine Charlie showed up at the gates with a big smile on his face - my parents elated to see him. God Bless.

Karen Sloan Spiropoulos

Friend