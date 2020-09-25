Charles P. Zapotocky, Jr. age 77, of Oak Brook. Vietnam Army Veteran. Beloved uncle of Tony (Mary) Zapotocky and Tim (Colleen) Zapotocky; great uncle of Kevin, Trinity, Teagan, Joey and Sammi; dear son of the late Charles Zapotocky and Antoinette Zapotocky, nee Karlik; brother of the late Anton "Tony" (Joann) Zapotocky; friend of many. Visitation and Services are Private in respect to current times.
Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook.
Chuck graduated from DePaul University and became a lifelong CPA whom never retired as his clients became his friends. Charlie was known as a diehard Cubs fan holding season tickets for decades. He loved to travel to Aruba every year and maintained a train collection traveling the United States feeding his passion of trains. When home you could find Chuck, bowling in many leagues at Eden Lanes or Brookfield Bowl with friends and family for enjoyment as he was a lifelong bowler.
