Charles "Charlie" Palmerston Anderson Frankenthal, 87 years, a resident of Vero Beach, formerly of Tequesta, FL, and longtime resident of Phelps, WI passed away May 24, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL. Charles was born in Chicago, IL on February 17, 1932 to the late Katharine Anderson Frankenthal Sulzberger and the late Lester E. Frankenthal II, M.D. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Ann-Perry Krugler Frankenthal; sons, John (Mary) Frankenthal of Geneva, IL and Geoff (Virginia) of Naperville, IL; grandchildren Katherine, Christine, Samantha, Patrick, Alexandra, and Thomas; brother Lester (Angie) and sister Katharine (late Robert) McMillan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Charles Anthony Frankenthal. Charles attended the Hill School class of 1951 and was a graduate of Yale University class of 1955. He proudly served our country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army stationed at Fort Ord, CA. Charles' professional career included VP - Account Director at Needham, Harper and Steers; President of a fine furniture manufacturer; Sr. VP/Chief Marketing Officer of Amcore Financial, Inc. Charles was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, Vero Beach, FL. He dedicated his time as a Board Member or President of various organizations including the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago; the Rockford Symphony and Rockford Art Museum; Rockford College; Tequesta Art Museum and a volunteer at the Tequesta Hospital. Charles was the grandson of Charles Palmerston Anderson, the presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church of the United States. Charlie will be fondly remembered for his love of family gatherings at his home on Long Lake in Phelps, WI. He has set lasting examples that will continue to be carried out by family and friends in his honor and memory. A Memorial Service will be held in Phelps, WI at a later date. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Charles' memory, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Bishop Anderson House, 707 South Wood Street #101, Chicago, IL 60612. http://www.bishopandersonhouse.org