Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Viator Church
Charles Paschal Roche Obituary
Charles Paschal Roche, 87, native of Curranes, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland; beloved husband of Marian nee McNulty; loving father of Eileen (Aiden) Moriarty, Joan (Kurt) Hoigard, the late Mary (Gustavo) Slovinsky and the late Kathleen (Bill) Smith; cherished grandfather of Chloe (Jorge Lisón), Daniel, and Kevin Slovinsky, Michael (Denisse Ortez) and Brendan Moriarty, and Charlotte and Lillian Hoigard; dear brother of Joan (Donald) Griffin, the late John (Julia), Mary (Eddie) Francocci, Denis, Eileen Cook and Margaret; fond uncle to many; proud U.S. Army Veteran; Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Viator Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-9 PM. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
