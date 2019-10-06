|
Charles P. Regas, age 93, U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of the late Jean, nee Bugajsky; loving father of Deborah (Robert) Christensen; dearest son of the late Cita and Peter Regas; dear brother of Lucille (the late Kenneth) Fergen and the late Chris Regas and the late Suzanne (the late Michael) Prokuski; fond brother in-law of Catherine (Edward) Collins and John (Bessie) Bugajsky. Charles was an uncle to many. He was a former commander of V.F.W. Post#3579 in Niles, and a member of "Cooties". In lieu of flowers, donations to: The , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 or The , 225 N Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019