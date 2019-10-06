Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Charles Patrick Regas Obituary
Charles P. Regas, age 93, U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of the late Jean, nee Bugajsky; loving father of Deborah (Robert) Christensen; dearest son of the late Cita and Peter Regas; dear brother of Lucille (the late Kenneth) Fergen and the late Chris Regas and the late Suzanne (the late Michael) Prokuski; fond brother in-law of Catherine (Edward) Collins and John (Bessie) Bugajsky. Charles was an uncle to many. He was a former commander of V.F.W. Post#3579 in Niles, and a member of "Cooties". In lieu of flowers, donations to: The , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 or The , 225 N Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
