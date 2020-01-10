|
|
Age 88 of New Lenox, passed away November 25, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marjorie (O'Connell). Survived by his loving children Patrick (Judy) O'Neill, Peggy (Gary) Voight, John (Carol) O'Neill, Jayne O'Neill, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren. Retired Chief Stationary Operating Engineer, Local 399. Memorial services Saturday January 11, 2020, All Saints Lutheran Church 13350 Lagrange Road, Orland Park, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at St. Joseph Guardian Angel Cemetery in Manhattan, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020