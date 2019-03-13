|
Charles P. Tychewicz (Tyche), 81, of Fox lake, passed away on March 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by Nancy, his loving wife of 46 years. Loving father of five sons, James, Michael (colleen), Robert, Chuck Jr. (Jeana), John. And his grandchildren, Joe, Ryan, Mikayla, Jack and Ava. He is survived by sister Joan Hall. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews along with many friends.. and many, many cars!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019