Charles "Chuck" Piersanti, 65, formerly of Northfield, passed away September 17, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Alfredo and Angela Piersanti; loving brother of Stella (late Roberto) D'Egidio and Frank (Evelyn) Piersanti; cherished uncle of Gina, Barbara and Robert D'Egidio and great uncle of six nieces and nephews. Chuck was a 30 year employee of the US Postal Service. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30am until time of the Mass at 10:30am at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield. Interment Private. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019