Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Piersanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Piersanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Piersanti Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Piersanti, 65, formerly of Northfield, passed away September 17, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Alfredo and Angela Piersanti; loving brother of Stella (late Roberto) D'Egidio and Frank (Evelyn) Piersanti; cherished uncle of Gina, Barbara and Robert D'Egidio and great uncle of six nieces and nephews. Chuck was a 30 year employee of the US Postal Service. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30am until time of the Mass at 10:30am at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield. Interment Private. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now