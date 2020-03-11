|
|
Charles Putz, loving husband of deceased Anita (nee Barnard), passed away at age 93 on February 5. Fond father of Nancy, Mary Anne Lustig (Joseph), the late Barbara Gordon, the late William, and Kenneth (Debby). Brother of the late Raymond Putz (Cecelia). Loving grandfather of Zachary Gordon, Sarah Hinton, Todd Lustig, and the late Matthew Lustig. Great grandfather of Macie, Charlie, and David.
Charles was a graduate of De La Salle High School,
a graduate electrical engineer of Illinois Institute of Technology, IIT, a 38-year employee of Peoples Gas Light and Coke Co., and served 2 years in the Navy.
Charles loved to play golf and dance to the swing music of the 1940s. He was also an avid fan of the White Sox and Bears. Donations may be made to Make-A-Wish, 630 N LaSalle Blvd., Ste 280, Chicago, IL 60654. Interment was private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020