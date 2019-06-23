Charles "Rex" R. Dobey, age 83 of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of St. Charles. He was born September 5th, 1935 in Galesburg, IL. Following graduation from Galesburg High School, he enlisted in the Armed Forces as part of the Sixth Armored Division stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Ladd Airforce Base located at Fort Jonathan Wainwright, located in Fairbanks, Alaska. Honorably discharged in 1956 after two years of service, he moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to work at Jewel-Osco Drug Company. It was here he met Linda Buhler and her three children. They married and as a family relocated to Naperville, Illinois. Rex worked as a district manager for the Chicagoland area for Jewel-Osco Drug Company for many decades until his retirement. After retirement, Rex enjoyed golfing, traveling, and being a grandfather. He was known as a devoted family man, good friend, hard worker, a man of integrity, and a compassionate soul. Rex is survived by his loving family, Tricia Nolan, Perry Dobey (Christy), and Cindy Boyle (Edward), his brothers, Richard Dobey (Geri) and Rodney Dobey (Rebecca), and his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Pauline (Ryner) Dobey. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of America (https://www.alz.org/). To share a thought, memory, or condolence, please visit the funeral home website. Memorial Visitation: Saturday, June 29th 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 23 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary