Charles R. "Pat" Flodin, age 91, of Oak Lawn, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Catherine "Kay" (nee Fitzgerald) Flodin. Loving father of Patrick, Bob (Nancy), and Tim Flodin. Cherished grandfather of Katie (Jeff), Kelley (Nick), John and Carly (Dan); great-grandfather to Lilian, Geneva, Orion, Mickey, and Brooklyn. Dear brother to Dorothy Brown and the late Bob. Fond uncle to nieces and nephews and beloved friend to many. Pat honorably served in the United State Army during World War II. He was a member of Bricklayers Union Local #21. Pat will be remembered for his caring and generous nature and we are truly thankful for the love he has shown us. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, next to his beloved wife Catherine. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019