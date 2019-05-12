Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Flodin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. "Pat" Flodin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles R. "Pat" Flodin Obituary
Charles R. "Pat" Flodin, age 91, of Oak Lawn, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Catherine "Kay" (nee Fitzgerald) Flodin. Loving father of Patrick, Bob (Nancy), and Tim Flodin. Cherished grandfather of Katie (Jeff), Kelley (Nick), John and Carly (Dan); great-grandfather to Lilian, Geneva, Orion, Mickey, and Brooklyn. Dear brother to Dorothy Brown and the late Bob. Fond uncle to nieces and nephews and beloved friend to many. Pat honorably served in the United State Army during World War II. He was a member of Bricklayers Union Local #21. Pat will be remembered for his caring and generous nature and we are truly thankful for the love he has shown us. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, next to his beloved wife Catherine.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now