Charles R. Long
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Long, 77, of Hampshire, formerly of Franklin Park and Lakewood, at rest June 24, 2020. Loving husband of the late Judith (nee Kindness) Long; Cherished father to Judy A. Long; proud grandpa to Sammantha Long; and dearest brother to Ralph (Mary Rose) Ceranac; good friends to many. Chuck "Tuna" was a longtime union electrician with IBEW #134 and former electrical inspector for the Village of Franklin Park. An avid bowler, he participated in several leagues and various tournaments. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM Tuesday, June 30 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 297 Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Visitation will be prior to mass on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Following cremation, burial will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent De Paul Society or Burlington-Hampshire Food Pantry. Info: (847)683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Fredrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Chuck was a great friend. He and Judy and my husband and I had many good times. We have been friends for 58 years. We went for a lot of rides and always stopped for ice cream. Played cards and had a
lot of laughs. You will be greatly missed. Love you and miss you.
June DuCharme
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved