Chuck was a great friend. He and Judy and my husband and I had many good times. We have been friends for 58 years. We went for a lot of rides and always stopped for ice cream. Played cards and had a
lot of laughs. You will be greatly missed. Love you and miss you.
Charles R. Long, 77, of Hampshire, formerly of Franklin Park and Lakewood, at rest June 24, 2020. Loving husband of the late Judith (nee Kindness) Long; Cherished father to Judy A. Long; proud grandpa to Sammantha Long; and dearest brother to Ralph (Mary Rose) Ceranac; good friends to many. Chuck "Tuna" was a longtime union electrician with IBEW #134 and former electrical inspector for the Village of Franklin Park. An avid bowler, he participated in several leagues and various tournaments. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM Tuesday, June 30 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 297 Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Visitation will be prior to mass on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Following cremation, burial will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent De Paul Society or Burlington-Hampshire Food Pantry. Info: (847)683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.