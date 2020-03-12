Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
2220 Lisson Rd.
Naperville, IL
Charles R. O'Malley

Charles R. O'Malley Obituary
Charles R. O'Malley, age 83, a resident of Naperville and a longtime former resident of Westchester, IL, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
