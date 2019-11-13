Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Charles R. Selinka retired Lt. CFD for 35 1/2 years and proud member of the Northside Fire Brigade and also a proud member of Local 134 IBEW; beloved husband of the late Geraldine; loving father of Cathy "Cate" (Pete) Cook, Chris (Tom) McCarthy and Mike (Erin); cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Elizabeth (Pedro), Meghan (Connor), Colin, Pete, Tommy, Morgan, Johnny, Mike, Joey, Charlie, Mikey and Ryan; fond brother of Lea (Henry) Chodacki; also loving uncle and friend of many.

Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee A ve., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, November 16, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Paul of the Cross Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info. 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
