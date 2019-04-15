Home

Charles Richard Cicora Sr.

Charles Richard Cicora Sr. Obituary
Charles Richard Cicora Sr., 74, longtime Lemont resident, formerly of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2019. Born January 28, 1945. Cherished son of the late Charles and Lillian; beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann nee Thomas; loving father of Serena (Ron) Mastro, Theresa "Tammy" (John) Hayes and Charles Jr. (Cindy Kucinski); adored grandfather of 9; proud great grandfather of 2; devoted uncle of Wendy (Rogelio) Ruiz; doting great uncle of 4; dear brother of Jerome; fond brother-in-law of John (Nicole) Thomas. Graduate of St. Turibius grade school and Gage Park High School. U.S. Navy veteran 1963-1966. Formerly employed with World Book Inc. and retired manager IBS Operations at IDES. A devoted family man with many friends, he will be dearly missed by all those lives he has touched. Memorial visitation Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont. Memorial Mass Wednesday April 17 at 11 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 200 E. Illinois St., Lemont. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
