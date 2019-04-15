|
|
Charles Richard Cicora Sr., 74, longtime Lemont resident, formerly of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2019. Born January 28, 1945. Cherished son of the late Charles and Lillian; beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann nee Thomas; loving father of Serena (Ron) Mastro, Theresa "Tammy" (John) Hayes and Charles Jr. (Cindy Kucinski); adored grandfather of 9; proud great grandfather of 2; devoted uncle of Wendy (Rogelio) Ruiz; doting great uncle of 4; dear brother of Jerome; fond brother-in-law of John (Nicole) Thomas. Graduate of St. Turibius grade school and Gage Park High School. U.S. Navy veteran 1963-1966. Formerly employed with World Book Inc. and retired manager IBS Operations at IDES. A devoted family man with many friends, he will be dearly missed by all those lives he has touched. Memorial visitation Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont. Memorial Mass Wednesday April 17 at 11 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 200 E. Illinois St., Lemont. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019