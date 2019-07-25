|
Charles Richard Wroughton longtime resident of Park Forest, IL. Loving father to his five children Richard (Cindy) Wroughton, Frank (Sandy) Wroughton, Jane (Kevin) Pepin, and Jon(Julie) Wroughton. Caring grandfather to his fourteen grandchildren. Proud great grandfather to twelve. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Trudy Elaine Wroughton and his daughter Susan Howell. Richard was greatly loved by all for his gregarious, witty, caring and generous Spirit. Many lives were greatly influenced by his extraordinary teaching, passionate mentoring/coaching, and strong leadership, all flowing from his love and devotion to his Savior Jesus Christ.
Memorial gathering, tribute and visitation will be held at Steger Funeral Home, 125 East Steger Road in Steger, IL on Friday July 26th from 4-7pm with a formal remembrance at 7:00pm. Info: (708) 755-3400 or Stegerfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019