Charles Rocco Pintozzi

Charles R. Pintozzi 86 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of Rose Marie nee Iacullo; loving father of Elizabeth (Edward) Kruit, Rosemary (Vincent) Sacchetti, Charles W. (Marina), Barbara (Kevin Brown), and the late Diane; loved grandfather of Nick (Cindy) Milano, John Milano, Philip Milano, Joseph (Erin) Freund, Daniel Freund, Gina (Russell Smith) Sacchetti, Luciano Sacchetti, Michael (Jessica) Pintozzi, Lea Pintozzi, Nicholas Pintozzi, Declan Brown, and Calme Brown; and great grandfather of Alice and Adam Freund; dear brother of Anne Marie (George) Cina, Nicola (Connie) and the late Anthony (Maureen) Pintozzi; cherished uncle of many. In consideration of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, funeral services and interment are private. Family requests no flowers, please. Memorials given to the family will be used toward Parkinson's disease research or to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Riviera Beach, FL. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
